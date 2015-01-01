HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Djokovic Withdraws from Doha Open due to Lingering Right Elbow Injury



MADRID – An injury to Novak Djokovic’s right elbow prolonged the Serbian player’s woes on Saturday as he announced he had to pull out of the Doha Open due to injury.



The announcement comes a day after the former world No. 1 was forced to withdraw from the Mubadala World Tennis Championship because of pain in his dominant arm.



“Unfortunately, the situation with the elbow has not changed for the better since yesterday,” Djokovic, said. “I still feel the pain, therefore, I will have to withdraw from ATP tournament in Doha, that has been voted the best 250 tournament in 2017,” the star player said in a statement.



The same injury forced Djokovic to end his 2017 season in July, after losing to Czech player Tomas Berdych in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.



The 12-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic said he would not come back until he recovers.



The Doha Open is scheduled to take place Jan. 2-6.



MADRID – An injury to Novak Djokovic’s right elbow prolonged the Serbian player’s woes on Saturday as he announced he had to pull out of the Doha Open due to injury.The announcement comes a day after the former world No. 1 was forced to withdraw from the Mubadala World Tennis Championship because of pain in his dominant arm.“Unfortunately, the situation with the elbow has not changed for the better since yesterday,” Djokovic, said. “I still feel the pain, therefore, I will have to withdraw from ATP tournament in Doha, that has been voted the best 250 tournament in 2017,” the star player said in a statement.The same injury forced Djokovic to end his 2017 season in July, after losing to Czech player Tomas Berdych in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.The 12-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic said he would not come back until he recovers.The Doha Open is scheduled to take place Jan. 2-6. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

