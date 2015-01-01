 
Caracas,
Sunday
December 31,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Djokovic Withdraws from Doha Open due to Lingering Right Elbow Injury

MADRID – An injury to Novak Djokovic’s right elbow prolonged the Serbian player’s woes on Saturday as he announced he had to pull out of the Doha Open due to injury.

The announcement comes a day after the former world No. 1 was forced to withdraw from the Mubadala World Tennis Championship because of pain in his dominant arm.

“Unfortunately, the situation with the elbow has not changed for the better since yesterday,” Djokovic, said. “I still feel the pain, therefore, I will have to withdraw from ATP tournament in Doha, that has been voted the best 250 tournament in 2017,” the star player said in a statement.

The same injury forced Djokovic to end his 2017 season in July, after losing to Czech player Tomas Berdych in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic said he would not come back until he recovers.

The Doha Open is scheduled to take place Jan. 2-6.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved