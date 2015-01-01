HOME | World (Click here for more)

Palestinian Dies in Gaza after Clash with Israeli Soldiers



JERUSALEM – A Palestinian man died on Saturday of injuries he suffered in clashes with Israeli soldiers near the border of the Gaza Strip.



The clashes took place on Friday during demonstrations against the United States’ decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.



Jamal Mohamed Musleh, 20, from the central town of al-Maghazi, died early Saturday after being admitted to hospital on Friday due to injuries sustained during the protests in the al-Bureij refugee camp, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.



At least 50 protesters were shot with live rounds when the Palestinians approached the border with Israel and clashed with the soldiers. Five of them are in critical condition, the Ministry said.



On Dec. 6, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the US embassy there from Tel Aviv.



Sixteen Palestinians have died since then. According to the Health Ministry, 13 people have died from gunshots, two Islamic Jihad militants died in Gaza while preparing to launch a missile at Israel and a woman died due to heart attack which she suffered when the Israeli Army raided her home in the West Bank.



On Friday, thousands of Palestinians, most of them young, took to the streets in Gaza and the West Bank for the fourth consecutive Friday, in protests that often end in clashes with the Israeli security forces.



