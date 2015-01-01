 
Caracas,
Sunday
December 31,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Palestinian Dies in Gaza after Clash with Israeli Soldiers

JERUSALEM – A Palestinian man died on Saturday of injuries he suffered in clashes with Israeli soldiers near the border of the Gaza Strip.

The clashes took place on Friday during demonstrations against the United States’ decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Jamal Mohamed Musleh, 20, from the central town of al-Maghazi, died early Saturday after being admitted to hospital on Friday due to injuries sustained during the protests in the al-Bureij refugee camp, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

At least 50 protesters were shot with live rounds when the Palestinians approached the border with Israel and clashed with the soldiers. Five of them are in critical condition, the Ministry said.

On Dec. 6, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the US embassy there from Tel Aviv.

Sixteen Palestinians have died since then. According to the Health Ministry, 13 people have died from gunshots, two Islamic Jihad militants died in Gaza while preparing to launch a missile at Israel and a woman died due to heart attack which she suffered when the Israeli Army raided her home in the West Bank.

On Friday, thousands of Palestinians, most of them young, took to the streets in Gaza and the West Bank for the fourth consecutive Friday, in protests that often end in clashes with the Israeli security forces.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved