Man Dies Following Dec. 21 Incident in Melbourne



MELBOURNE, Australia – A man has died following the Dec. 21 incident in Melbourne, Australia, in which a vehicle ran over pedestrians, Victoria Police said in a statement on Saturday.



The 83-year-old man from Northcote, Melbourne, died in hospital late Friday. Police did not identify him, but the man’s family named him as Antonios Crocaris.



“Our father Anton has his life cruelly taken away in a senseless act of violence. These circumstances are devastating to our family,” the statement read. “Dad is simply irreplaceable and we will never fully recover from this loss.”



Six victims remain in hospital, the police said.



Saeed Noori, a 32-year-old Afghan-Australian with a history of mental health and drug problems, has already been charged with 18 counts of attempted murder and one of conduct endangering life.



“Homicide Squad detectives are expected to upgrade one of those charges to murder,” Victoria Police said.



