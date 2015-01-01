 
Caracas,
Sunday
December 31,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Man Dies Following Dec. 21 Incident in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia – A man has died following the Dec. 21 incident in Melbourne, Australia, in which a vehicle ran over pedestrians, Victoria Police said in a statement on Saturday.

The 83-year-old man from Northcote, Melbourne, died in hospital late Friday. Police did not identify him, but the man’s family named him as Antonios Crocaris.

“Our father Anton has his life cruelly taken away in a senseless act of violence. These circumstances are devastating to our family,” the statement read. “Dad is simply irreplaceable and we will never fully recover from this loss.”

Six victims remain in hospital, the police said.

Saeed Noori, a 32-year-old Afghan-Australian with a history of mental health and drug problems, has already been charged with 18 counts of attempted murder and one of conduct endangering life.

“Homicide Squad detectives are expected to upgrade one of those charges to murder,” Victoria Police said.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved