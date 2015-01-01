 
  World

North Korea Promises to Stick with Its Nuclear Policy

SEOUL – North Korea plans to continue developing its nuclear capabilities and is “invincible,” state media reported on Saturday.

The communist regime has undertaken repeated missile tests in 2017 and in September it carried out its sixth atomic test, its most powerful to date.

“The DPRK, an undeniable new strategic state and nuclear power of Juche, declares: Do not expect any change in its policy. Its entity as an invincible power can neither be undermined nor be stamped out,” South Korea’s Yonhap News quoted the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) as saying.

Juche is the official policy of self-reliance pursued by Pyongyang.

“The US persistent moves against the DPRK in political, economic, military, diplomatic and all other fields till the end of this year could not stop even a moment the advance of the DPRK confident in the victory of its cause,” the KCNA report added.
 

