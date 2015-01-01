HOME | USA

Two Dead in Shooting in California Town of Long Beach



LOS ANGELES – Two people died in a shooting on Friday in the California city of Long Beach, the mayor said.



“Both the shooter and a victim are dead. One other person was shot but is in hospital in stable condition,” Robert Garcia said on Twitter.



The shooting took place in the Bixby Knolls district of Long Beach, a city some 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Los Angeles.



“This was a workplace violence incident, resulting in a homicide investigation, which remains ongoing,” the Long Beach Police Department said on Twitter.



