 
Caracas,
Saturday
December 30,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

Trump Invites Coast Guard to Play Golf at His Club in Florida

MIAMI – US President Donald Trump invited service-members of the US Coast Guard to play golf on Friday at his private club in Florida, where he practices his favorite sport daily during his Christmas vacation.

Media coverage of the Trump family vacation on Friday reported this invitation to the Coast Guard, whose personnel keep an offshore watch on the president’s Mar-a-Lago social club in Palm Beach, an island in South Florida joined to the mainland by a number of bridges.

The invitation was made to Coast Guard members in general, and to those at its Lake Worth Inlet base near Mar-a-Lago in particular.

According to a White House report, some 60 Coast Guard members confirmed their participation in a tourney of teams with four players each, organized for the occasion at the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, with a lunch also included in the invitation.

“These brave men and women patrol the waterways near Palm Beach and Mar-a-Lago everyday. The President wanted to thank these service members personally for their service to this nation,” deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

Trump arrived in Palm Beach last Dec. 22 and is expected to return to Washington on Jan. 1.

The president is accompanied by his wife Melania and the son of both, Barron, as well as by a number of his other offspring.

He generally spends the mornings playing golf, being a great fan of the sport.

According to a Web site created solely to keep track of the time the president spends playing golf, trumpgolfcount.com, he has visited golf courses 85 days and has played 40 times since he became president last Jan. 20.

For those 85 visits – about a third of his time in office – estimates say that taxpayers contributed some $42 million.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved