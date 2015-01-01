 
Caracas,
Saturday
December 30,2017
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Montella to Take Charge of Sevilla This Weekend

SEVILLE, Spain – Fired AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella arrived in Seville on Friday to meet with new employers Sevilla FC on the eve of signing an 18-month contract to manage the La Liga side.

In an encounter with reporters outside his Seville hotel, Montella said only that he was “very happy” to be joining the Spanish club.

The 43-year-old Italian, accompanied by five assistants who worked with him at AC Milan, was met at San Pablo International Airport by Sevilla sporting director Oscar Arias.

Montella’s formal presentation as the new Sevilla coach is set for Saturday, just before the squad’s first practice under his direction.

He will make his touch-line debut for Sevilla next Wednesday in a Copa del Rey round-of-16 clash with Cadiz.

Suspended by AC Milan on Nov. 27, Montella replaces Eduardo Berizzo, fired last week after Sevilla went three La Liga matches without a win.
 

