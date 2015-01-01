HOME | World (Click here for more)

Scores of Palestinians Hurt in Protests over Jerusalem



JERUSALEM – Scores of Palestinians were hurt on Friday in confrontations with Israeli troops in Gaza and the West Bank amid another round of mass protests against US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.



In Gaza, 50 protesters were shot with live rounds and five of them are in critical condition, Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qedra said.



Another 120 people needed medical care after inhaling tear gas and some of them were transported to hospitals, the spokesman said.



After Friday prayers, protesters took to the streets of West Bank cities such as Nablus, Hebron, Bil’in, Kufr Qaddum, Bethlehem and al-Bireh to denounce Trump’s move.



The Red Crescent said their medics attended 293 people in the West Bank, mostly for the effects of tear gas, though 63 people had wounds from the impact of rubber bullets.



