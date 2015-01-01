 
  HOME | Mexico

Mexican Mayor Gunned Down

MEXICO CITY – The mayor of the southern Mexican town of Petatlan, Arturo Gomez Perez, was fatally shot, authorities in Guerrero state said on Friday.

Gomez Perez, 46, became the third Mexican politician to be slain in less the week.

The mayor was dining at a restaurant shortly before midnight Thursday when unknown assailants walked in and shot him, the Guerrero administration said in a statement.

Gomez Perez, a member of the center-left PRD party, died later at a hospital.

State police are searching for the shooters and the Guerrero Attorney General’s Office has initiated an investigation, according to the government statement.

The murder of Gomez Perez brings to 22 the number of mayors killed during the administration of President Enrique Peña Nieto, who took office in December 2012.

The crime in Guerrero also followed on the heels of a pair of slayings of politicians in the western state of Jalisco.

Saul Galindo, a PRD state legislator running for mayor of the town of Tomatlan, was fatally shot Thursday, just five days after the abduction and murder of MC party coordinator Salvador Magaña in La Huerta, Jalisco.
 

