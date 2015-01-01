HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Bautista Agut Beats Murray, to Face Anderson in Abu Dhabi Final



ABU DHABI – Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut routed Scottish player Andy Murray 6-2 on Friday in a one-set match to advance to the Mubadala World Tennis Championship final.



Murray, who was training in Abu Dhabi, took part in lieu of Novak Djokovic, who pulled out of the exhibition event due to a recurring elbow injury.



Two breaks were all Bautista Agut – himself a substitute for Rafael Nadal – needed to defeat the Scot.



Murray had not played a competitive match since his loss to American Sam Querrey in this year’s Wimbledon quarterfinal.



In the Mubadala final, Bautista Agut is set to take on South Africa’s Kevin Anderson, who defeated Austrian Dominic Thiem, world No. 5, in the other semifinal 7-6 (6), 6-4.



