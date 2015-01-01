 
Caracas,
Saturday
December 30,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Mladen Krstajic Appointed as Serbia’s New National Soccer Team Coach

BELGRADE – Former soccer player Mladen Krstajic was appointed on Friday as Serbia’s new national team coach on a long-term basis after taking the helm as interim manager.

The Serbian soccer federation’s sporting director, Goran Bunjevcevic, said that the decision was made by the technical committee of the federation, according to the state-run Tanjug news agency.

Bunjevcevic added that Krstajic was expected to be presented officially during the second half of January, adding that details of the contract were expected to be revealed by then.

The new coaching appointment was pending the approval of the executive committee and the federation’s president, Blic newspaper reported on its website.

Krstajic, 43, took the helm as interim coach on Oct. 30, succeeding fired Slavoljub Muslin, who had led the team to the World Cup for the first time since 2010.

Under Krstajic, the Serbian national team won 2-0 against China and drew 1-1 with South Korea.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved