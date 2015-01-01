

Mladen Krstajic Appointed as Serbia’s New National Soccer Team Coach



BELGRADE – Former soccer player Mladen Krstajic was appointed on Friday as Serbia’s new national team coach on a long-term basis after taking the helm as interim manager.



The Serbian soccer federation’s sporting director, Goran Bunjevcevic, said that the decision was made by the technical committee of the federation, according to the state-run Tanjug news agency.



Bunjevcevic added that Krstajic was expected to be presented officially during the second half of January, adding that details of the contract were expected to be revealed by then.



The new coaching appointment was pending the approval of the executive committee and the federation’s president, Blic newspaper reported on its website.



Krstajic, 43, took the helm as interim coach on Oct. 30, succeeding fired Slavoljub Muslin, who had led the team to the World Cup for the first time since 2010.



Under Krstajic, the Serbian national team won 2-0 against China and drew 1-1 with South Korea.



