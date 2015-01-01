 
  Sports

Spurs Top Knicks 119-107 to Extend Winning Streak

SAN ANTONIO – The combination of LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol was again key for San Antonio in a 119-107 victory against the New York Knicks, the Spurs’ third straight win.

Playing without the still-recuperating Kawhi Leonard, the hosts got 25 points from Aldridge, while Gasol contributed with 17 points, 11 rebounds and seven rebounds.

The Spaniard made seven of 11 shots from the field in 26 minutes, including a three-pointer.

The victory boosts the Spurs to 25-11, including a 17-2 record at San Antonio’s AT&T Center, and they sit third in the NBA’s Western Conference.

Michael Beasley, with 23 points and 12 rebounds, led the attack for the Knicks, who fall to 17-18 and are ninth in the Eastern Conference, outside the playoff spots.

Kristaps Porzingis and Courtney Lee each scored 18 points, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Knicks from suffering a fourth consecutive defeat.
 

