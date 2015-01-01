 
Caracas,
Saturday
December 30,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Medical Evacuation from Besieged Syrian Rebel Stronghold Ends

CAIRO – The evacuation of the last group of patients with serious illnesses from a besieged rebel-held region near the Syrian capital came to an end early Friday.

A total of 13 patients were evacuated along with three prisoners who were being held by Jaish al-Islam, a rebel group, and were transferred by the Syrian Red Crescent team from Eastern Ghouta to hospitals in the capital Damascus, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The British-based watchdog said 29 patients were evacuated in exchange for 29 prisoners arrested by Jaish al-Islam under an agreement between the government and the opposition.

However, the rebel group has not yet confirmed the release of the detainees.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has overseen the evacuation process alongside the Red Crescent.

The Syrian American Medical Society said on Thursday via Twitter that 12 children were evacuated for medical care to Damascus hospitals.

Eastern Ghouta has been besieged by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for several years.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved