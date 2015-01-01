 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  World

Myanmar Frees 2 Foreign Journalists Jailed for Flying Drone over Parliament

BANGKOK – Two foreign journalists as well as their local interpreter and driver were released from prison in Myanmar on Friday after being detained for two months for filming with a drone near the country’s parliament.

Singaporean photographer Lau Hong Meng, 43, reporter Mok Choy Lin of Malaysia, 47, and their two companions had been working for Turkish broadcaster TRT, and were released from the prison in Yamethin, 74 kilometers (46 miles) north of Naypyidaw, the country’s capital.

The group was detained on Oct. 27 in Naypyidaw while it was shooting a documentary with a drone and was sentenced on Nov. 10 to two months in prison for violating aviation laws.

On Thursday, the government dropped further charges under the country’s Export Import Law and Immigration Act, which could have kept them in prison longer.

A police source told an epa reporter that the reason for the early release was that the authorities did not find their activities to be dangerous to the country.
 

