At Least 14 Killed in Restaurant Fire in Mumbai



NEW DELHI – At least 14 people were killed and 15 injured in a fire at a restaurant in the western Indian city of Mumbai, a police source told EFE on Friday.



The fire began Friday at around 12:20 am (1850 GMT Thursday) in a rooftop restaurant at Kamala Mills compound, in the south of the Indian metropolis, said Mumbai police spokesperson, Deepak Devraj.



He said there were 11 women among those killed.



According to Devraj, a complaint has been lodged against the hotel manager and owners, but no arrests have been made so far.



The Joint Commissioner of Police, S. Jaykumar, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, said that the firefighters were not able to bring the fire under control until the early morning, and most of the women killed were from the same group.



According to the newspaper Times of India, the victims, mostly females, were in their 30s and were attending the birthday party at the restaurant.



“More than 10 have been injured, but they are out of danger,” said the joint commissioner, adding that the investigation is ongoing.



Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of western state of Maharashtra, of which Mumbai is the capital, expressed his condolences in a message on Twitter, and added that he had ordered an in-depth enquiry into the causes of the accident and firm measures against possible offenders.



India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi also tweeted: “Anguished by the fire in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly.”



Fires and building collapses are common in India, often due to the precarious state of infrastructure and lack of maintenance, factors fueled by corruption and illegal practices in the construction sector.



At least 12 people died and four were rescued after a store collapsed in a fire in Mumbai 10 days ago.



