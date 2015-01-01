 
  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Actress Rose Marie Dies at 94

LOS ANGELES – American actress Rose Marie, famous for playing Sally Rogers in “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” died on Thursday at the age of 94 in Los Angeles, her official website said.

“Heaven just got a whole lot funnier,” said the obituary.

Born on Aug. 15, 1923 in New York, Rose Marie found herself a place in the hearts of Americans thanks to her role in “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

She was also well known for playing the role of secretary Myrna Gibbons in “The Doris Day Show,” and as a regular on the panel game show “The Hollywood Squares.”

She released her memoirs “Hold The Roses” in 2006, and the film, “Wait For Your Laugh,” about her life and career, was released in 2017.
 

