Latin American Herald Tribune
  Business & Economy

China Aircraft Leasing to Buy 50 Airbus A320neo Airliners

BEIJING – China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd said Friday it has agreed to buy 50 Airbus A320neo aircraft with a combined list price of around $5.4 billion.

The aircraft will be delivered in stages in 2023, the company said in a statement.

The deal brings China Aircraft Leasing’s total orders with the European aeronautical manufacturer to 203.

This new order comes at a time when the company is expanding its fleet amid a surge in air transport in the Asian giant. In a few years, China will surpass the United States as the largest domestic market for commercial aviation, according to forecasts by industry analysts.

China Aircraft Leasing is based in Hong Kong and has Air China, Japan’s ANA and Thailand’s Thai AirAsia among its clients. It has added more than 100 new aircraft to its fleet this year, the statement said.
 

