Mayoral Candidate Slain in Western Mexico



GUADALAJARA, Mexico – Saul Galindo, a state legislator running for mayor of the western Mexican town of Tomatlan, was fatally shot on Thursday, the Jalisco state Attorney General’s Office said.



The victim, a member of the center-left PRD party who launched his mayoral candidacy a few days ago, was chair of the Justice Committee in the state legislature.



Galindo and his son were traveling on the highway linking Rancho el Coco and Puerto Vallarta when they were intercepted by assailants in a white SUV, the AG Office said in a statement.



Six gunmen jumped out of the SUV and opened fire on Galindo before fleeing.



The politician died later at a hospital in Tomatlan, located on Jalisco’s northern coast.



State Attorney General Raul Sanchez went to Tomatlan to personally oversee the investigation and authorities began a search for the killers, the statement said.



Galindo previously served as mayor of Tomatlan from 2013-2015.



Jalisco Gov. Aristoteles Sandoval said on Twitter that he had reached out to Galindo’s family to offer help and support and ensure them of a thorough investigation.



The PRD leader in Jalisco, Victor Hugo Prado, condemned the murder and demanded that authorities bring the perpetrators to justice.



Last weekend, an official of the MC party was abducted and slain in La Huerta, Jalisco.



