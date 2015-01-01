 
Caracas,
Thursday
December 28,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Peru

Peru President, Opposition Leader Questioned in Corruption Case

LIMA – President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and his main rival, Keiko Fujimori, were questioned on Thursday by prosecutors investigating the corruption scandal that has dominated Peruvian politics in 2017.

While prosecutors met with Kuczynski at the presidential palace, Fujimori – the daughter of disgraced former President Alberto Fujimori – reported to the Attorney General’s Office for her interrogation.

Their cases are not directly linked, but both have to do with the activities in Peru of Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, which has acknowledged paying $788 million in bribes to obtain government contracts in a dozen countries.

Kuczynski, accompanied by his attorney, spent four hours answering questions about payments from Odebrecht to his financial-consulting business.

The firm, Westfield Capital Ltd., received more than $782,000 from Odebrecht between 2004 and 2007, a period when Kuczynski served as economy minister and prime minister in the 2001-2006 administration of President Alejandro Toledo.

When word of those payments became public two weeks, Keiko Fujimori’s Popular Force, which has a majority in Congress, pushed to impeach Kuczynski for having lied when he denied any connections to Odebrecht.

The president addressed Congress last Thursday before the vote on the impeachment motion, telling lawmakers that during his tenure with the Toledo administration, he turned over management of Westfield to then-business partner Gerardo Sepulveda, and that it was the latter who signed the consulting contract with Odebrecht.

Kuczynski said that he was unaware at the time of the work for Odebrecht, as he had erected a “Chinese wall” between himself and Westfield’s operations.

The impeachment bid failed, thanks to the votes of Kenji Fujimori – Keiko’s younger brother – and nine other dissident Popular Force legislators.

At the AG Office, Keiko Fujimori, who lost to Kuczynski in the 2016 presidential runoff, submitted to five hours of questioning about allegations that Popular Force received illegal campaign contributions from Odebrecht over the course of a decade.

The Odebrecht scandal has implicated Peru’s major political parties and every presidential administration going back to 2005.

Odebrecht executives said that as much as $20 million in bribes were paid to Toledo – now living abroad – and that significant sums also went to the government of his successor, Alan Garcia.

Ollanta Humala, who was president from 2011-2016, is behind bars along with his wife pending trial on charges they accepted illegal political contributions from Odebrecht.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing Odebrecht investigation, Kuczynski stunned Peru on Christmas Eve announcing a pardon for Alberto Fujimori, who has been serving a 25-year prison sentence for massacres committed by security forces during his 1990-2000 rule.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved