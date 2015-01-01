 
  HOME | Bolivia

Bolivia Eyes Paraguay, Peru as Export Markets for Fertilizer

LA PAZ – Bolivia began exporting urea fertilizer to Brazil this month and is hoping to find new markets for that product and other natural-gas derivatives in Paraguay and Peru, President Evo Morales said on Thursday.

The Bolivian petrochemical industry is sufficiently advanced that it can meet domestic demand and produce for export, he said after inaugurating a reservoir in the southern region of Chuquisaca.

“The large and medium-sized farmers imported urea, fertilizers, from Japan, from Canada, from the United States, between 30,000 and 40,000 tons a year. And now the importation – bringing, buying from abroad – has ended. Now we have our own industry,” the president said.

Under the deal that took effect earlier this month, Bolivia will sell Brazil roughly 335,000 tons of urea per year.

With total annual production of approximately 700,000 tons, Bolivia can cover its own farmers’ needs and still be in a position to export up to 85 percent of output.

The gas-rich Andean nation opened its first petrochemical complex in September. The plant, which represents an investment of some $950 million, produces both urea- and ammonia-based fertilizer.
 

