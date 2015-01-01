 
Caracas,
Thursday
December 28,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Mexico

Mexico Intercepts Cargo of Endangered Fish

MEXICO CITY – Two containers filled with endangered totoaba fish – prized in China for their purported medicinal and libidinal qualities – were confiscated at Tijuana’s international airport, Mexican authorities said Thursday.

Federal Police became suspicious about what was in the containers and they called in specialists from Profepa, Mexico’s environmental protection agency.

The specialists determined that the containers held body parts corresponding to 52 totoaba, Profepa said in a statement.

The species is native to Mexico’s Sea of Cortez, where overfishing pushed the totoaba to the verge of extinction before the Mexican government imposed a ban in 1975.

Capable of reaching up to 2 meters (6.5 ft.) in length and often weighing more than 100 kilos (220 lbs.), the totoaba can sell for as much as $60,000 a kilo in Asia.

In 2015, the Mexican navy said that the illegal trade in totoaba had become more lucrative than smuggling cocaine.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved