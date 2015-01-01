 
  HOME | USA

Democrat Certified the Winner of Alabama Senate Race

WASHINGTON – Alabama state officials certified on Thursday the victory of Democrat Doug Jones over Republican Roy Moore in the Dec. 12 special election for the US Senate.

The certification was signed by Gov. Kay Ivey, Secretary of State John Merrill and Attorney General Steve Marshall – all Republicans.

The signing took place minutes after a judge dismissed the suit Moore filed in state court late Wednesday alleging fraud in the election.

Montgomery County Judge Johnny Hardwick said his court did not have jurisdiction.

Moore has refused to concede the loss to Jones, who received nearly 22,000 more votes than the former state Supreme Court chief justice from among the 1.3 million ballots cast to fill the seat left vacant when Republican Jeff Sessions resigned to become US attorney general.

Jones will become the first Democrat in 25 years to represent Alabama in the Senate.

Under ordinary circumstances, a Republican would win easily in the state, but Moore, already a controversial figure, found himself accused of sexual misconduct with teenage girls over the course of four decades.

The loss in Alabama reduces the Republican majority in the Senate from 52-48 to 51-49, which could make it more difficult for President Donald Trump to advance his agenda.
 

