

Sevilla Ready to Sign Vincenzo Montella as Coach



SEVILLE, Spain – Sevilla FC announced on Thursday an agreement in principle for Italy’s Vincenzo Montella to succeed the fired Eduardo Berizzo as coach of the La Liga side.



Montella would sign an 18-month contract with Sevilla after settling his departure from AC Milan, which suspended him on Nov. 27 and has already installed a new manager.



“The deal will be completed once Montella’s lawyers have reached an agreement with AC Milan for the terms of departure of the coach from the Rossoneri,” Sevilla said on its Web site.



“Montella will be present in the negotiation of these terms in Milan on Friday. Once his departure is finalized, Montella will travel to Seville on Friday night to sign his contract with the club. He will lead the team in training on Saturday morning before being formally presented,” the note said.



Sevilla’s next match is a Jan. 3 clash with Cadiz in the Copa del Rey round of 16.



