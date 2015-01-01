 
Caracas,
Thursday
December 28,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Medical Evacuation from Besieged Syrian Rebel Stronghold Continues

CAIRO – The evacuation of patients with serious illnesses from a besieged rebel-held region near the Syrian capital continued on Thursday, with 12 more sick civilians being transported to Damascus.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said its volunteers, working with the Syrian Red Crescent, evacuated the patients and their families from Eastern Ghouta.

The ICRC released video and photos showing mainly children being driven in an ambulance out of Ghouta in a convoy escorted by ICRC humanitarian vehicles.

A total of 16 people were evacuated between Wednesday and Thursday, and they received vital medical care, the ICRC said.

The evacuation was made possible by an agreement between the warring sides that allows 29 patients to be evacuated, the ICRC said.

The Syrian American Medical Society, meanwhile, said via Twitter that 12 children were evacuated for medical care to Damascus hospitals, adding that the evacuation would continue.

Eastern Ghouta has been besieged by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for several years.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved