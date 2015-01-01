

Medical Evacuation from Besieged Syrian Rebel Stronghold Continues



CAIRO – The evacuation of patients with serious illnesses from a besieged rebel-held region near the Syrian capital continued on Thursday, with 12 more sick civilians being transported to Damascus.



The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said its volunteers, working with the Syrian Red Crescent, evacuated the patients and their families from Eastern Ghouta.



The ICRC released video and photos showing mainly children being driven in an ambulance out of Ghouta in a convoy escorted by ICRC humanitarian vehicles.



A total of 16 people were evacuated between Wednesday and Thursday, and they received vital medical care, the ICRC said.



The evacuation was made possible by an agreement between the warring sides that allows 29 patients to be evacuated, the ICRC said.



The Syrian American Medical Society, meanwhile, said via Twitter that 12 children were evacuated for medical care to Damascus hospitals, adding that the evacuation would continue.



Eastern Ghouta has been besieged by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for several years.



