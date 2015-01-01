HOME | Brazil (Click here for more)

Paraguay Extradites Brazilian Drug Trafficker



ASUNCION – A convicted drug trafficker was extradited on Thursday amid tight security to Brazil, where he has been sentenced to 17 years in prison, officials said.



Jarvis Chimenes Pavao was taken to the Asuncion airport and transferred to a Brazilian Federal Police plane.



The 49-year-old Pavao, who served an eight-year sentence for money laundering in Paraguay, was handed over by Interpol agents and Paraguayan authorities to Brazilian officers at a military hangar while journalists watched.



At dawn, a National Police helicopter took Pavao from a high-security facility in downtown Asuncion to the airport, where he was examined by physicians before boarding the Brazilian aircraft.



Pavao is expected to be taken to a prison in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, where he was convicted on money laundering, drug trafficking and criminal conspiracy charges.



