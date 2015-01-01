 
Caracas,
Thursday
December 28,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Brazil (Click here for more)

Paraguay Extradites Brazilian Drug Trafficker

ASUNCION – A convicted drug trafficker was extradited on Thursday amid tight security to Brazil, where he has been sentenced to 17 years in prison, officials said.

Jarvis Chimenes Pavao was taken to the Asuncion airport and transferred to a Brazilian Federal Police plane.

The 49-year-old Pavao, who served an eight-year sentence for money laundering in Paraguay, was handed over by Interpol agents and Paraguayan authorities to Brazilian officers at a military hangar while journalists watched.

At dawn, a National Police helicopter took Pavao from a high-security facility in downtown Asuncion to the airport, where he was examined by physicians before boarding the Brazilian aircraft.

Pavao is expected to be taken to a prison in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, where he was convicted on money laundering, drug trafficking and criminal conspiracy charges.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved