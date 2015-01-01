 
Zimbabwe’s Military Takeover Leader Sworn in as Vice President

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s former army commander, who recently led a military takeover that saw the former president ousted, was sworn in on Thursday as one of the African country’s vice presidents.

Former general Constantino Chiwenga was sworn into office as joint vice president alongside Kembo Mohadi, the former minister of national security who following the takeover in November was named minister of defense, security and war veterans.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s palace in the capital Harare.

According to critics, Chiwenga’s appointment as vice president was considered a reward for his role in getting Robert Mugabe to step down after 37 years in power.

Chiwenga resigned from his position as head of the army days after Mugabe removed himself as president on Nov. 21, paving the way for Mnangagwa, ex-vice president under Mugabe, to become Zimbabwe’s new president.
 

