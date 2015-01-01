

Convicts Escape Berlin Prison through a Hole in the Wall



BERLIN – Police in Berlin launched on Thursday a search operation for four convicts who escaped from a local prison through a hole in the wall.



According to city authorities, the four on the lam had been behaving normally that morning at a Plotzensee prison workshop but escaped shortly after through a 30 by 120 centimeter (1x4 foot) hole made in the ventilation system.



Sources did not specify what tools were used to create the gap nor whether they received outside help.



Cut cables, construction material and clothes could be seen outside the hole in the prison’s outer wall.



Police have deployed a large contingent to try to find the escaped prisoners, whose identity has not been made public.



Plotzensee prison is in a residential district in the west of Berlin and currently holds some 360 inmates.



