 
Caracas,
Thursday
December 28,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

IS Claims Attack on Kabul Shiite Cultural Center

KABUL – At least 40 people were killed and more than 30 injured on Thursday in a suicide attack claimed by the Islamic State group in Kabul on a cultural center of the Shia minority, which houses an Islamic religious school, a mosque and the offices of an Afghan news agency.

The explosion took place around 10:30 am in the Qala-e-Nazar area of western Kabul, said Nasrat Rahimi, spokesperson for the ministry of interior affairs, adding that the victims included women and children.

The spokesperson said that the building where the attack took place also houses the office of the Sada-e-Afghanistan, or Afghan Voice, news agency.

Kabul police spokesperson, Basir Mujahid, told EFE that most of the buildings in the area belong to Shias and he “strongly believed” that the attacked cultural center is also owned by them.

Mujahid said that a militant detonated himself on the first floor of the building where an event was in progress, while the news agency offices were located on the upper floor.

He added that although later there were two more bomb blasts near the building’s main entrance, almost all the casualties resulted from the initial suicide attack.

Terror group Islamic State has claimed responsibility of the attack.

In a message released by propaganda website Amaq – linked to the group – IS said on Thursday that a suicide bomber belonging to the group had attacked the cultural center, also alleging that the center received support from Iran.

IS claimed that the attack had killed 100 people and hurt at least 120.

The Sada-e-Afghanistan agency reported on its website that the cultural center was hosting a seminar about the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan of 1979-1989 when the attack took place.

Attacks on the Shia minority are common in Afghanistan and the last major attack against them in October – also claimed by the IS – killed 39 and injured 45 people in Kabul.

Since the end of the NATO’s combat mission in January 2015, the government has been steadily losing ground to insurgents and now controls only 57 percent of the country, according to the US Special Inspector General for Reconstruction of Afghanistan.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved