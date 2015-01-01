

Six Children Killed in Mine Explosion in Afghanistan



KABUL – At least six children aged under 10 were killed when a mine exploded while they were playing in a village in Balkh province in northern Afghanistan, an official told EFE on Thursday.



The explosion took place Wednesday in a village in Dawlat Abad district, said the Balkh police spokesperson, Shrijan Duranai.



The police spokesperson blamed the Taliban for planting the mine.



“Unfortunately, Taliban-planted mines always victimize civilians, children, and women. They place their landmines everywhere – on village roads, in front of schools in villages,” Duranai said.



No group has claimed the responsibility for the explosion.



The government in Kabul estimates that at least 1,000 square kilometers (386 sq miles) of land in 32 of the country’s 34 provinces are mined or have remnants of ammunition.



