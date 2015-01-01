 
Caracas,
Thursday
December 28,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Putin Praises Russian Military’s Modernization during Syrian Conflict

MOSCOW – Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that after two years of operations in Syria, the world had seen that his country had a modern military.

Speaking at a state award ceremony for people who had fought in Syria, Putin said the military had changed drastically during the Syrian operations, where Russian forces have been providing the government of beleaguered President Bashar al-Assad with military support since September 2015.

“It changed because people understood how our military equipment works, how our management, logistics support agencies can work, how modern our Armed Forces have become,” he said, adding that “the whole world saw this.”

According to him, some 48,000 Russian troops took part in the operations.

Putin said Hmeimym Airbase and a port in Tartus would remain open in the Arab country, meaning Russia would have a permanent military presence there.

“These are important factors for defending national interests and ensuring Russian security,” he said.

The Russian president thanked representatives from the military industry who were present at the ceremony, saying that it was thanks to their fine-tuning of Russia’s weaponry that it had become a truly fearsome force.

General Sergey Surovikin, commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces, was awarded the title of Hero of the Russian Federation, the highest honorary title in the country.

He said that while carrying out missions in Syria, at no point had Russian troops forgotten that they were defending Russia and that they had an obligation to carry out all operations successfully.

This obligation was due not only to military duty, but also to their responsibility to destroy the terrorist threat, as Russian troops had been fighting against the Islamic State terror organization, as well as rebel groups considered by Moscow and Damascus to be terrorists.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved