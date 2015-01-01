 
  World

China Criticizes US, Germany over Criticism on Sentences of 2 Activists

BEIJING – China criticized on Thursday the United States and Germany’s “blatant interference” in their protest of the sentences of two human right activists.

China’s reaction comes after the US and German embassies in China jointly criticized on Wednesday the sentences of Chinese activists Wu Gan and Xie Yang – in what was seen as part of the communist regime’s campaign against lawyers and activists initiated in 2015 – that were handed down on Tuesday.

“The foreign diplomatic missions have no right to make irresponsible remarks about China’s judicial sovereignty,” said a Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, Hua Chunying, during a press conference on Thursday.

For china, Washington and Berlin’s criticism is a “blatant interference in China’s sovereignty and judicial independence,” said Hua, who stressed that the courts in the country held the trials in accordance with the law.

The two embassies “are deeply disappointed that Chinese human rights defender and blogger Wu Gan and Chinese attorney Xie Yang have been convicted on vague charges of ‘subverting state power,’” read their joint statement.

The embassies called for Wu Gan, sentenced to eight years in prison – the most severe penalty since the start of the campaign – to be released immediately.

As for Xie, sentenced for the same charges as Wu but exempt from prison term for confessing his crime, the two embassies urged for him to be allowed to return to his law practice.
 

