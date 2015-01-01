 
Caracas,
Thursday
December 28,2017
 
  HOME | Peru

Cabinet of Reconciliation in the Works, Peru’s Kuczynski Says

LIMA – Peru’s President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski announced on Wednesday that he is working on the formation of a new cabinet of “reconciliation” after an unsuccessful attempt in Congress to impeach him and the pardon subsequently granted to former president Alberto Fujimori that sparked off a political crisis across the country.

In a message on his Twitter account, Kuczynski said that he is working on this task with Prime Minister Mercedes Araoz.

“I am working with PM @MecheAF in our new cabinet of reconciliation. The news will come very soon,” he wrote.

On Wednesday, Araoz voiced her firm support for Kuczynski after the pardon was granted on Dec. 24 for humanitarian reasons to Fujimori, who was serving a 25-year prison sentence for crimes against humanity.

The prime minister also said that Kuczynski has assured his confidence in this matter, adding that “some ministers have decided to step aside” so as to “reach a situation of accurate reconciliation.”

The ministers who have already resigned are Interior Minister Carlos Basombrio and Culture Minister Salvador del Solar.

Basombrio tendered his resignation last week in the middle of the request for impeachment against Kuczynski in Congress, following the disclosure of the president’s alleged ties with the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, while Del Solar joined on Wednesday other officials and advisers who resigned after Fujimori’s pardoning.

The Peruvian president fulfilled on Wednesday his first official activity after announcing the pardon to Fujimori on Sunday, and took an oath of former director of the National Police Vicente Romero as the new interior minister, replacing Basombrio.

Kuczynski signed the pardon for Fujimori, 79, only three days after he narrowly survived an impeachment vote by Congress, thanks to the 10 votes from Fujimori’s party, led by Kenji Fujimori, son of the former president, who had called on several occasions for his father to be pardoned.

Fujimori was sentenced in 2009 to 25 years in prison for his responsibility in the massacres of 25 people in Barrios Altos in 1991 and La Cantuta in 1992, perpetrated by the undercover military group Colina, and the kidnapping of a journalist and a businessman in 1992.
 

