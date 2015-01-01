 
Caracas,
Wednesday
December 27,2017
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Man City Extends Streak with Win at Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, England – Manchester City extended its Premier League-record winning streak to 18 with a 1-0 victory on Wednesday over Newcastle United.

Pep Guardiola’s side is now 15 points ahead of second-place Manchester United in the battle for the title.

Facing the City juggernaut, Newcastle coach Rafa Benitez opted for a game plan focused exclusively on defending. Even so, his squad conceded in the 31st minute, when Raheem Sterling buried Kevin de Bruyne’s cross to post his 13th goal of the season.

The hosts had a chance to equalize four minutes later, but City defender Nicolas Otamendi made a spectacular goal-line stop against Newcastle’s Rolando Aarons to preserve the advantage.

The visitors’ domination extended into the second half, yet their failure to get a second goal set the stage for a late surge by Newcastle, whose best opportunity came in the 89th minute with a Dwight Gayle header that forced a great save from City goalkeeper Ederson.

The outcome leaves Newcastle in 15th place with 18 points.
 

