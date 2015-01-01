 
Caracas,
Wednesday
December 27,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Central America

Nicaraguan Firefighters Battle Blaze at Central America’s Largest Market

MANAGUA – Firefighters were struggling on Wednesday to extinguish a fire at Managua’s massive Eastern Market, Nicaraguan authorities said.

The conditions confronting the crews “are very difficult,” fire chief Ramon Landero said.

The blaze broke out at a shop that sells used clothing.

Police evacuated the entire market, which covers 106 hectares (nearly 262 acres).

One person was suffering from smoke inhalation, fire rescue said, but there were no reports of fatalities.

So far, the flames have not spread beyond the shop where the fire started, merchants association head Jorge Gonzalez said. A May 14 blaze at the Eastern Market destroyed 208 shops, but no one was hurt.

The largest market in Central America is open 24 hours a day and draws a daily average of 100,000 buyers and sellers.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved