HOME | Central America

Nicaraguan Firefighters Battle Blaze at Central America’s Largest Market



MANAGUA – Firefighters were struggling on Wednesday to extinguish a fire at Managua’s massive Eastern Market, Nicaraguan authorities said.



The conditions confronting the crews “are very difficult,” fire chief Ramon Landero said.



The blaze broke out at a shop that sells used clothing.



Police evacuated the entire market, which covers 106 hectares (nearly 262 acres).



One person was suffering from smoke inhalation, fire rescue said, but there were no reports of fatalities.



So far, the flames have not spread beyond the shop where the fire started, merchants association head Jorge Gonzalez said. A May 14 blaze at the Eastern Market destroyed 208 shops, but no one was hurt.



The largest market in Central America is open 24 hours a day and draws a daily average of 100,000 buyers and sellers.



MANAGUA – Firefighters were struggling on Wednesday to extinguish a fire at Managua’s massive Eastern Market, Nicaraguan authorities said.The conditions confronting the crews “are very difficult,” fire chief Ramon Landero said.The blaze broke out at a shop that sells used clothing.Police evacuated the entire market, which covers 106 hectares (nearly 262 acres).One person was suffering from smoke inhalation, fire rescue said, but there were no reports of fatalities.So far, the flames have not spread beyond the shop where the fire started, merchants association head Jorge Gonzalez said. A May 14 blaze at the Eastern Market destroyed 208 shops, but no one was hurt.The largest market in Central America is open 24 hours a day and draws a daily average of 100,000 buyers and sellers. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

