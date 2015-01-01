 
Caracas,
Wednesday
December 27,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Mexico

Mexicans Using Virtual-Reality Technology to Treat Phobias

MEXICO CITY – A student at Mexico’s National Polytechnic Institute has devised a way of employing the technology of virtual reality to treat people suffering from phobias.

The Sasufo platform is designed to work with Oculus Rift, Amazon’s virtual-reality headset.

Accompanying the headset is a band of sensors that monitor brain waves “to measure feelings such as stress, anxiety or fear,” Sasufo creator Adriana Martinez Estrada said.

The program was developed with input from physicians and psychiatrists at the National Autonomous University of Mexico who are now conducting clinical tests of Sasufo with subjects afflicted by fear of the dark and fear of heights.

The initial results of the testing have been positive.

Martinez Estrada said that the platform immerses the patient in a simulation of a darkened room or the top of a skyscraper.

The exercise takes place in the presence of a psychiatrist who will halt the simulation – or dial back the intensity – if the brain-wave readings exceed certain parameters.

Now that the Sasufo prototype has proven itself, what remains to be done is adding refinements and specific modifications to address additional phobias, Martinez Estrada said.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved