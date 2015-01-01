 
Caracas,
Wednesday
December 27,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Turkish President Labels Syria’s Assad a Terrorist

TUNIS – Syrian President Bashar Assad is a terrorist and his continued presence represents an insurmountable obstacle to peace in that nation, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

“It’s absolutely impossible for advances to occur if Assad continues in Syria,” Erdogan said during a joint press conference with Tunisian counterpart Beji Caïd Essebsi.

“I say very clearly: Bashar al-Assad is a terrorist who has resorted to state terrorism,” the Turkish president said. “We cannot say that Assad can continue in his post. If we do that, we will be committing an injustice against the Syrian people.”

Erdogan reiterated Ankara’s opposition to Assad just days after agreeing with Iran and Russia on the convening of a Syrian National Dialogue Congress next month that will include representatives of the current government in Damascus.

Soon after Erdogan’s comments, Syrian official news agency SANA cited a foreign ministry official who accused the Turkish leader of being responsible for bloodshed in Syria.

Erdogan “continues to misdirect Turkish public opinion with his usual froth in an attempt to absolve himself of the crimes which he has committed against the Syrian people through advancing support to the various terrorist groups in Syria,” the unnamed official told SANA, referring to Ankara’s support for some rebel factions.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved