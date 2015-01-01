 
Caracas,
Wednesday
December 27,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Arab Coalition Airstrikes in Yemen Kill 21 Civilians

SANA’A – At least 21 civilians were killed in bombings carried out by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition over the last 24 hours in the west of Yemen, medical officials told EFE on Wednesday.

One of the airstrikes hit a house Tuesday night in the coastal area of al-Tahita, killing 16 people of the same family, including minors and women.

Coalition aircraft on Wednesday bombed a house also located in al-Tahita, leaving a man, his wife and three children dead, according to the officials.

In al-Tahita and its neighboring areas, fighting is currently taking place between Houthi rebels and forces loyal to President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, who is backed by the coalition.

The armed conflict between the rebels and Hadi’s forces has intensified since the Arab coalition intervened in March 2015 due to the bombings and air, sea and land blockade imposed by the alliance on Yemen, which hinders the arrival of basic supplies and humanitarian aid.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved