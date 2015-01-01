

Arab Coalition Airstrikes in Yemen Kill 21 Civilians



SANA’A – At least 21 civilians were killed in bombings carried out by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition over the last 24 hours in the west of Yemen, medical officials told EFE on Wednesday.



One of the airstrikes hit a house Tuesday night in the coastal area of al-Tahita, killing 16 people of the same family, including minors and women.



Coalition aircraft on Wednesday bombed a house also located in al-Tahita, leaving a man, his wife and three children dead, according to the officials.



In al-Tahita and its neighboring areas, fighting is currently taking place between Houthi rebels and forces loyal to President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, who is backed by the coalition.



The armed conflict between the rebels and Hadi’s forces has intensified since the Arab coalition intervened in March 2015 due to the bombings and air, sea and land blockade imposed by the alliance on Yemen, which hinders the arrival of basic supplies and humanitarian aid.



