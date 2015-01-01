HOME | World (Click here for more)

Spain Approves Series of Measures to End Gender-Based Violence, Prevent Abuse



MADRID – Spain’s government, regions and town halls approved on Wednesday a series of measures aimed at facing and preventing gender-based violence, an issue which has left 47 women dead so far this year.



The measures include making improvements to the help and protection provided to victims, to awareness and education campaigns and to the training involved professionals receive.



Coordination between courts and administrations is to be refined and divorcees found guilty of gender-based violence will no longer be permitted to see their underage children.



“This inter-party agreement represents a roadmap for the fight against gender-based violence and is the result of consensus, unity and collaboration,” said Dolores Montserrat, the minister for health, social services and equality.



The agreement, which was reached last September and is to start being rolled out in 2018, is to receive 200 million euros ($238 million) in the first three months of the year.



Since records began in 2003, 918 women in Spain have been killed by partners or ex-partners in acts of gender-based violence.



MADRID – Spain’s government, regions and town halls approved on Wednesday a series of measures aimed at facing and preventing gender-based violence, an issue which has left 47 women dead so far this year.The measures include making improvements to the help and protection provided to victims, to awareness and education campaigns and to the training involved professionals receive.Coordination between courts and administrations is to be refined and divorcees found guilty of gender-based violence will no longer be permitted to see their underage children.“This inter-party agreement represents a roadmap for the fight against gender-based violence and is the result of consensus, unity and collaboration,” said Dolores Montserrat, the minister for health, social services and equality.The agreement, which was reached last September and is to start being rolled out in 2018, is to receive 200 million euros ($238 million) in the first three months of the year.Since records began in 2003, 918 women in Spain have been killed by partners or ex-partners in acts of gender-based violence. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

