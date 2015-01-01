

Palestinian Factions Initiate New Round of Reconciliation Dialogue in Egypt



CAIRO – The Palestinian nationalist party Fatah on Wednesday began talks with Egyptian mediators in Cairo to address reconciliation with the Islamist movement Hamas, whose representatives did not participate in the consultations.



A Fatah official told EFE that his party called on the Egyptian mediators to intervene to ask Hamas to fulfill the pact reached in the Egyptian capital Cairo two months ago which allowed the government of the Palestinian Authority to retake control of the Gaza Strip after a decade under Hamas control.



However, a source from the Islamist movement told EFE that representatives of Hamas had not yet arrived in Cairo.



The meetings between Fatah, the Palestinian National Authority’s ruling party, and Hamas, an Islamist movement that controls the Gaza Strip, are to take place at the headquarters of the Egyptian intelligence agency.



The two sides were expected to reach an agreement on several disputed issues that have not moved forward since their last meeting early this month, the source added.



Among the points to be discussed was the implementation of the previously-signed agreement between the Palestinian factions in October.



According to the source, the Fatah delegation was to ask Hamas to allow the PNA to exercise its full authority in Gaza.



This meeting would be the third between Fatah and Hamas in Cairo in an attempt to reach reconciliation after their decade-long rivalry.



