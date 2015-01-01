 
  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Singer Alleges Former Trump Campaign Official Acted Improperly at Party

WASHINGTON – Singer-songwriter Joy Villa alleges that former Trump campaign chief Corey Lewandowski touched her improperly during a party celebrating the first anniversary of the president’s election victory, Politico reported on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Villa filed a complaint with the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police, alleging there was improper contact at the party in late November at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC.

Villa’s complaint and a statement from a witness said the singer, who campaigned for Trump, approached Lewandowski to request a photograph.

“I’m wearing this silver suit and stretchy pants, and after the photo, he smacks my ass really hard,” Villa told Politico in an exclusive interview last week. “It was completely demeaning and shocking.”

Villa said that when she confronted Lewandowski and told him that she could accuse him of sexual harassment, Lewandowski laughed it off.

“He said, ‘Go ahead, I work in the private sector,’” Villa said. “Then he smacks my ass again.”

Lewandowski led Trump’s campaign from its start until June 2016, when he was replaced by Paul Manafort, who is now under house arrest and facing a number of charges.

Villa caused a controversy when she attended the Grammy Awards wearing a tight blue dress with the Trump campaign’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Villa has been pondering a run for a seat in Congress as a Republican, media reports said.
 

