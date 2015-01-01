HOME | Brazil (Click here for more)

Gunmen Kill 5 Members of Family in Southern Brazil



RIO DE JANEIRO – Gunmen killed five members of a family in Porto Alegre, a city in southern Brazil, and investigators suspect the slayings may be drug-related, police said on Wednesday.



The massacre occurred in a “favela,” or shantytown, in Porto Alegre in the early morning hours.



At least eight heavily armed gunmen arrived at the family’s house and opened fire, eyewitnesses said.



Neighbors called police, but the gunmen had fled the scene by the time officers arrived.



Investigators found dozens of bullet casings from .45-caliber and 9-mm weapons at the crime scene.



Investigators suspect that the murders are linked to a dispute over drugs since at least two of the victims have been tied to the narcotics trade, Porto Alegre police homicide unit chief João Cesar Nazario told reporters.



RIO DE JANEIRO – Gunmen killed five members of a family in Porto Alegre, a city in southern Brazil, and investigators suspect the slayings may be drug-related, police said on Wednesday.The massacre occurred in a “favela,” or shantytown, in Porto Alegre in the early morning hours.At least eight heavily armed gunmen arrived at the family’s house and opened fire, eyewitnesses said.Neighbors called police, but the gunmen had fled the scene by the time officers arrived.Investigators found dozens of bullet casings from .45-caliber and 9-mm weapons at the crime scene.Investigators suspect that the murders are linked to a dispute over drugs since at least two of the victims have been tied to the narcotics trade, Porto Alegre police homicide unit chief João Cesar Nazario told reporters. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

