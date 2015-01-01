 
Caracas,
Wednesday
December 27,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Brazil (Click here for more)

Gunmen Kill 5 Members of Family in Southern Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO – Gunmen killed five members of a family in Porto Alegre, a city in southern Brazil, and investigators suspect the slayings may be drug-related, police said on Wednesday.

The massacre occurred in a “favela,” or shantytown, in Porto Alegre in the early morning hours.

At least eight heavily armed gunmen arrived at the family’s house and opened fire, eyewitnesses said.

Neighbors called police, but the gunmen had fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

Investigators found dozens of bullet casings from .45-caliber and 9-mm weapons at the crime scene.

Investigators suspect that the murders are linked to a dispute over drugs since at least two of the victims have been tied to the narcotics trade, Porto Alegre police homicide unit chief João Cesar Nazario told reporters.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved