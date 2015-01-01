 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Shooting at Moscow Factory Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured

MOSCOW – At least one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Wednesday at a factory in Moscow, where the perpetrator barricaded himself before escaping, security services said.

The shooter spoke to local broadcaster Business FM and identified himself as the director of the factory.

He said his factory had been taken away from him with false documents, leaving him destitute despite being a father of eight.

According to him, after four years of fighting the closure, he arrived at work on Wednesday morning and was attacked with guns and arms.

He said he was also armed and had unfortunately killed one of the assailants.

According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, the factory owner began shooting after arguing with the company’s new administration.

Moscow police said he abandoned the weapon used in the homicide and managed to flee before police forces cordoned the area off.

An IC spokesperson said the suspect was actively resisting arrest, as cited by official news agency RIA Novosti.
 

