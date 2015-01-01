

Ukraine, Pro-Russian Rebels Begin Largest Prisoner Swap since Conflict Start



KIEV – Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists began on Wednesday the largest prisoner swap since the conflict in the east of the country broke out in 2014.



As part of the exchange agreement mediated by the Russian Orthodox Church, Ukraine handed 75 prisoners to the self-proclaimed Luhansk Peoples’ Republic, who in turn released 16 government troops.



A total of 74 Ukrainian soldiers are expected to be released by the separatists, while Ukraine agreed to liberate some 306 prisoners.



The exchange took place near the city of Gorlovka, held by Kiev.



