 
Caracas,
Wednesday
December 27,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Almost One Third of South Koreans Invest in Cryptocurrencies

SEOUL – Around 31 percent of South Koreans have invested in cryptocurrencies to make quick profits, according to a survey published on Wednesday.

The poll, carried out by South Korean job portal Saramin, showed that 31.3 percent of the surveyed people had invested in virtual currencies, with an average investment of 5.66 million won ($5,300).

Local news agency Yonhap reported that 44.1 percent of the surveyed people had invested less than a million won, while 12.9 percent had invested more than 10 million won in cryptocurrencies.

Around 80.3 percent people said that they had made a profit from investments and 6.4 percent suffered losses, while 13.2 percent reported that their investments remained unchanged.

More than half of the surveyed – around 54.2 percent – said they decided to invest in cryptocurrencies because it was the fastest way to make money, while the rest said it was easy to invest small amounts in these currencies.

According to Yonhap, South Korea is one of the most important markets of cryptocurrencies, with close to two million people owning virtual currencies such as bitcoin and ethereum.

In South Korea and Japan, cryptocurrencies have become a popular form of payment, an investment asset and is even used as a pension fund due to relatively small returns from other investments.

Although analysts have warned investors of a possible bubble effect as the exchange rates of these currencies have surged rapidly and do not reflect their real value, making them susceptible to a crash.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved