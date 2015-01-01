 
Caracas,
Wednesday
December 27,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Chinese Cities to Implement Visa Waiver to Visitors from 53 Countries

BEIJING – The Chinese cities of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei will allow visitors from 53 countries to visit the region, without having to obtain a visa, for a six-day stay, official newspaper People’s Daily reported on Twitter on Wednesday.

The measure will be implemented on Thursday and will be applied to visitors from 53 countries including the Schengen area member states, the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Argentina.

Currently, Beijing and Tianjin allow the visa-free visits of up to 72 hours – three days – a measure applied in 16 other international airports including Shanghai, Guangzhou and Xi’an.

The move is aimed at facilitating business visits and increasing the number of tourists in China, which is ranked fourth on the list of countries most visited by tourists.

The measure involves coordination between Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, a northern province that has been eyed by the central government as the next economic corridor equivalent to the traditional hubs in the deltas of the Rivers Yangtze (area around Shanghai) and Pearl (Guangzhou and Hong Kong).
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved