

Tokyo to Hold First Anti-Missile Evacuation Drill Next Month



TOKYO – Tokyo is set to host the first evacuation drill in the face of a possible missile attack from North Korea following the repeated tests of the missiles that saw some of them fly over the Japanese territory this year.



Some 250 people are set to take part in the drill scheduled on Jan. 22, 2018 to rehearse the swift evacuation of indoor and underground spaces after the J-Alert nationwide emergency warning system sends a notification of the missile launch, according to the state-owned NHK channel.



The drill will be held near the subway station and amusement park at the Tokyo Dome stadium under the scenario of a ballistic missile heading toward the Japanese territory, a growing threat in Japan since two North Korean missiles flew over the northern island of Hokkaido in August and September.



The Japanese government has conducted drills in 25 municipalities across the country since March to ensure people are quickly informed and a quick and safe evacuation in the face of repeated ballistic missile tests by North Korea, which has successfully launched about 20 missiles so far this year.



The first evacuation drill was conducted in the northeastern Oga neighborhood on March 17, after a missile fell 200 kilometers off the coast of Akita prefecture in the same month.



No drill has been conducted in the densely populated areas such as Tokyo until now, as it requires significant amount of preparations such as traffic restrictions.



