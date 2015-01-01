 
Caracas,
Wednesday
December 27,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Tokyo to Hold First Anti-Missile Evacuation Drill Next Month

TOKYO – Tokyo is set to host the first evacuation drill in the face of a possible missile attack from North Korea following the repeated tests of the missiles that saw some of them fly over the Japanese territory this year.

Some 250 people are set to take part in the drill scheduled on Jan. 22, 2018 to rehearse the swift evacuation of indoor and underground spaces after the J-Alert nationwide emergency warning system sends a notification of the missile launch, according to the state-owned NHK channel.

The drill will be held near the subway station and amusement park at the Tokyo Dome stadium under the scenario of a ballistic missile heading toward the Japanese territory, a growing threat in Japan since two North Korean missiles flew over the northern island of Hokkaido in August and September.

The Japanese government has conducted drills in 25 municipalities across the country since March to ensure people are quickly informed and a quick and safe evacuation in the face of repeated ballistic missile tests by North Korea, which has successfully launched about 20 missiles so far this year.

The first evacuation drill was conducted in the northeastern Oga neighborhood on March 17, after a missile fell 200 kilometers off the coast of Akita prefecture in the same month.

No drill has been conducted in the densely populated areas such as Tokyo until now, as it requires significant amount of preparations such as traffic restrictions.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved