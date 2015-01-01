HOME | Central America

Almagro Asks Hernandez to Accept a Special OAS Delegate in Honduras



WASHINGTON – The Organization of American States Secretary-General Luis Almagro asked the Honduran government on Tuesday to receive a special delegate from the organization amid the political crisis that broke out over recent presidential elections.



In a letter, Almagro explained that a special delegate would be assigned to Honduras in order to observe “the situation of the protests and the response of the State to them.”



The OAS chief also asked the government of Juan Orlando Hernandez “to provide the envoy with information on the situation in which people have died, and access to interviewing their families” and “facilitate the visit of the envoy to the areas where people are being detained because of ongoing protests.”



Almagro has been very critical of the Nov. 26 elections in Honduras and has also called for a repeat election over suspicions of fraud.



The OAS Electoral Observer Mission in Honduras indicated that “the impossibility of determining a winner of the elections” was due to the “accumulation of irregularities and serious deficiencies, which have surely affected the electoral result.”



According to the Honduran electoral authorities, Hernandez won the elections with 42.95 percent of the vote, surpassing his progressive rival Salvador Nasralla, who secured 41.42 percent.



During the slow and complex process of election recount, a wave of protests broke out in the country, leaving over 20 people dead.



Meanwhile, Almagro received on Tuesday in Washington Theodore Dale Vucanovich, president of the Peruvian company Dale Vucanovich, which oversaw the transmission of electoral data in Honduras.



