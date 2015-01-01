 
Caracas,
Tuesday
December 26,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Venezuela (Click here for more Venezuela news)

Brazil Declares Persona Non Grata Venezuelan Diplomat in Brasilia

BRASILIA – The Brazilian government declared on Monday persona non grata the charge d’affaires at the Venezuelan Embassy in Brasilia, Gerardo Antonio Delgado Maldonado, as a reprisal for the same decision by Venezuela’s National Constituent Assembly with regard to the Brazilian ambassador in Caracas.

The decision obliges Delgado Maldonado to leave Brazil in a period of time not yet determined, a spokesperson for the Brazilian Foreign Ministry told EFE.

“This is a decision adopted out of simple reciprocity,” the spokesperson said.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry announced Friday that it had learned its ambassador to Caracas was declared persona non grata and only waited for official notice to apply the same measure.

The Venezuelan government, following the National Constituent Assembly’s decision, ordered Saturday the expulsion of the Brazilian ambassador in Caracas, Ruy Carlos Pereira.

Delgado Maldonado is the current Venezuelan representative in Brasilia because Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered the return to Caracas of his ambassador, Alberto Castellar, in May 2016, when then-Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff was impeached following a political trial in Congress for fiscal irregularities.

Maduro then branded as illegitimate the government of Michel Temer, the vice president who took office following Rousseff’s departure and was the reason given by the National Constituent Assembly for declaring persona non grata the Brazilian ambassador in Caracas.

Relations between Brazil and Venezuela, which were very close during the governments of Hugo Chavez and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, have deteriorated significantly during the presidency of Temer, a harsh critic of the Maduro regime who demands the neighboring country’s return to democracy if it is to be allowed back into Mercosur, from which it was suspended last August.

In a statement last week, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said that upon confirmation of its ambassador being declared persona non grata in Venezuela, the “authoritarian character of the Nicolas Maduro administration” would be demonstrated once more.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved