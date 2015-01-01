 
Caracas,
Tuesday
December 26,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Argentina

Crew of Missing Argentine Sub Honored at Memorial Service

BUENOS AIRES – Argentine Cabinet officials honored on Tuesday the crew of the submarine ARA San Juan, which disappeared last month, during a naval ceremony.

“Our respect and our recognition go out to the families,” Defense Minister Oscar Aguad said during the ceremony marking the departure of the icebreaker ARA Almirante Irizar on the 2017-2018 Antarctic Summer Campaign.

“Let us remember the 44 countrymen from the submarine San Juan because they represent courage and the defense of our interests at sea, in our continental sea,” Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie said.

The ARA San Juan’s crew was on “a tactical mission that was essential for protecting” Argentina’s maritime lanes, Aguad said.

Ships from several countries continue searching for the submarine in an area about 400 kilometers (some 250 miles) off Argentina’s coast, but no trace of the missing vessel has been found.

On Monday, the navy said it was trying to determine whether three objects found at sea were from the submarine.

The objects were found on Sunday and early Monday at different depths.

The ARA San Juan, a TR-1700-class submarine built in Germany, last made contact with the navy command on Nov. 15 while traveling from the southern port of Ushuaia to its base in Mar del Plata, near Buenos Aires.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved