Crew of Missing Argentine Sub Honored at Memorial Service



BUENOS AIRES – Argentine Cabinet officials honored on Tuesday the crew of the submarine ARA San Juan, which disappeared last month, during a naval ceremony.



“Our respect and our recognition go out to the families,” Defense Minister Oscar Aguad said during the ceremony marking the departure of the icebreaker ARA Almirante Irizar on the 2017-2018 Antarctic Summer Campaign.



“Let us remember the 44 countrymen from the submarine San Juan because they represent courage and the defense of our interests at sea, in our continental sea,” Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie said.



The ARA San Juan’s crew was on “a tactical mission that was essential for protecting” Argentina’s maritime lanes, Aguad said.



Ships from several countries continue searching for the submarine in an area about 400 kilometers (some 250 miles) off Argentina’s coast, but no trace of the missing vessel has been found.



On Monday, the navy said it was trying to determine whether three objects found at sea were from the submarine.



The objects were found on Sunday and early Monday at different depths.



The ARA San Juan, a TR-1700-class submarine built in Germany, last made contact with the navy command on Nov. 15 while traveling from the southern port of Ushuaia to its base in Mar del Plata, near Buenos Aires.



