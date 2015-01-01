 
Caracas,
Tuesday
December 26,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Protesters in Beirut Call on Israel to Release Palestinian Teen

BEIRUT – Lebanese and Palestinian protesters, including children from Palestinian refugee camps, participated in a protest in Beirut on Tuesday to show solidarity with a teenager and other Palestinian minors being held in Israeli prisons.

The Khiam Rehabilitation Center for Victims of Torture organized the protest in front of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) offices.

The group also presented a letter of protest to the ICRC’s head in Lebanon, Christophe Martin, stating that the arrest, torture, trial and house arrest of children constituted both a human rights violation and a war crime.

In addition, the center called on the Red Cross to denounce the arrest of Palestinian children and all inhumane practices against the Palestinian people in the occupied territories.

Palestinian teenager Ahed al-Tamimi was arrested last week after appearing in a video that shows her scuffling with Israeli soldiers.

The video, which went viral on the Internet, shows al-Tamimi shouting, pushing and slapping two Israeli soldiers.

The 16-year-old girl and her mother, Nariman, were later arrested.

People all over the world have condemned their detention and taken to social media to call for their release.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved